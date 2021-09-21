O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Westwood Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

NYSE:WHG opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.