O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 117,445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ennis by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ennis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $473.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

