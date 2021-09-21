O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFU. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 130,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.88. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

