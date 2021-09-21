O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $631.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

