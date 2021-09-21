O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $321.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.