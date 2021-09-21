Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.05 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $415.09 million and approximately $43.05 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $40.70 or 0.00094018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00131612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012332 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00045807 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,453 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,011 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

