Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.76 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NOVT opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.38. Novanta has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $156.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

