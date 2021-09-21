NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,767 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

