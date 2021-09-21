NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $154.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $243.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.03.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

