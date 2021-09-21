NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

LLY opened at $231.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.58 and a 200-day moving average of $219.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

