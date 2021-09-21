Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.5% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Shares of NSC opened at $241.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

