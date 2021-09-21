Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 17,910,000 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,750. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,824.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

