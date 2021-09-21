Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 14th

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of -16.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $334.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

