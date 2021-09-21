Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 720 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 4.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,154,388 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $109,204,912.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400,121 shares of company stock worth $152,864,689. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.