Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NPNYY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

