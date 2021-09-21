Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.56.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
