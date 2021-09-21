Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NDGPY opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

