Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
NDGPY opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56.
About Nine Dragons Paper
