NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NIKE’s shares rallied in the past three months on blowout fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results and an upbeat view for fiscal 2022 and beyond, the stock may be affected by the ongoing supply chain headwinds in the near term. NIKE has been facing increased uncertainty from manufacturing disruptions in Vietnam due to a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, along with industry-wide supply-chain disruptions. Continued impacts from the adverse market dynamics in Greater China and higher SG&A expense also remain headwinds. However, strong customer connections through compelling brand experiences across NIKE Jordan and Converse, product innovation and expanding digital advantage have been key drivers. The return of sports activity, reopening of stores, wholesale business strength and digital growth have been aiding results.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

NKE traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,441,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,702,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

