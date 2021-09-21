Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,243 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,433 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

