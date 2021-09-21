Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 186,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 143,173 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $461.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.