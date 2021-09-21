Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

