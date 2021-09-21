NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

