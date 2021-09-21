NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. 444,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

