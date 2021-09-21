NextDAO (NAX) Hits One Day Volume of $371,749.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $371,749.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00067186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00172205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00111978 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,140,621,389 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,389,280 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

