Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,170.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 13762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFC shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 989.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 880.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -209.09.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

