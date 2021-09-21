New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Oncorus worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONCR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Oncorus by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oncorus by 79.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oncorus by 118.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncorus by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

