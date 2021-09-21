New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $217,000 Investment in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $255.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.91. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.
Several brokerages recently commented on OCN. B. Riley began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
Ocwen Financial Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.