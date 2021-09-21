New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $217,000 Investment in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $255.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.91. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCN. B. Riley began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

