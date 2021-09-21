New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $236,000 in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 3.89.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

