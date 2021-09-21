New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $195,000 in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

