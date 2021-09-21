New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

