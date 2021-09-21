New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 12,658 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 350,978 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $498.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

