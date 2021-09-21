New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,267 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,788,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up 1.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $41,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 592,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

