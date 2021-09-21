New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. EnerSys makes up 2.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of EnerSys worth $80,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 121,574 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. 6,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,425. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

