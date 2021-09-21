Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $578.27. 56,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,119. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

