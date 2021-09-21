NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Raised by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

