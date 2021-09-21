Neo (NEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $358.61 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $39.87 or 0.00094271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $358.61 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00171850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00109725 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.