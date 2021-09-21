Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.56. 38,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,019,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

