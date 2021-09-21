Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
COLL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $698.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
