Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $698.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

