nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,658,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 99.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $159,212,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

