National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of National Grid by 3.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Grid by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

