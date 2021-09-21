National Bankshares Reiterates “C$6.50” Price Target for Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) has been given a C$6.50 price target by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.14.

CVE ITR opened at C$3.08 on Monday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$170.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.66.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

