National Bank Financial Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAPIF. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. Saputo has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.