National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,094 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

