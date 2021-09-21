National Asset Management Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

