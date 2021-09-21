National Asset Management Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $369.74 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.53 and a 200-day moving average of $339.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.