National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.12 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

