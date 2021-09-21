National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.