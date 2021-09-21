National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,331 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.