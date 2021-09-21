National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

