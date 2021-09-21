Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,135 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $275,989,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.03. 398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,256. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.