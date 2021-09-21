NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 55.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

